Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 556 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of VLO opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.69. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $111.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

