Profund Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,019.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 603.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,088.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,214.94. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,690.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

