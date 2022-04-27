Profund Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 142,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 78,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.26. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

