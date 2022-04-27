Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $50,465.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

