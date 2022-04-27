Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,963 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,439,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at $26,204,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,244 shares of company stock worth $1,707,752. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.