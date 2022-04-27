Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,839 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $117.07 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

