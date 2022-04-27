Profund Advisors LLC Sells 885 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,904,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,937,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.99.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

