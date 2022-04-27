Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after buying an additional 417,415 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $17,465,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $17,141,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $15,281,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,743 shares of company stock worth $2,841,371. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

