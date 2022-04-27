PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. TheStreet cut PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PROG has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $56.73.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 116,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PROG by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in PROG by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROG (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.