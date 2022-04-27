ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $13.00. 46,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,145,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $10,269,000. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $5,743,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ProPetro by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 668,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

