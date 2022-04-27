ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.