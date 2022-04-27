ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,214,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,256,000 after buying an additional 382,398 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 276,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,171,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,088,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 879,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $93.47. 998,213 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

