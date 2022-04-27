ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 193,990 shares.The stock last traded at $37.47 and had previously closed at $37.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 113.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

