ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $16.77

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $16.31. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 347,860 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,697,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 343,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

