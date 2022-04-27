ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS) Trading Down 2.7%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 18,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 22,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83.

