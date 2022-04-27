Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Down 1.4%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.57 and last traded at $45.81. Approximately 4,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

