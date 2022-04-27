Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.