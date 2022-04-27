Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.
NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Provident Financial (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.