Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.20% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PMO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,489. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

