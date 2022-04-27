PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

NYSE:PVH traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.65. 1,062,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.29.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PVH by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PVH by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in PVH by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

