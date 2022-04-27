Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.140-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.Qiagen also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. 28,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. Qiagen has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qiagen by 61.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,372,000 after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

