Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

MMM stock opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

