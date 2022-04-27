Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

