Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $217,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

