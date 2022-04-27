Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 204,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,699,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,363,000 after buying an additional 181,671 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.34.

RY opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

