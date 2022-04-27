Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $382.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $372.13 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

