Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,859 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

LVS opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.