QuickSwap (QUICK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.69 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $160.84 or 0.00418697 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $52.61 million and $7.69 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.28 or 0.07370451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars.

