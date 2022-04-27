R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Invests $906,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA traded down $13.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.91. The company had a trading volume of 899,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $166.85 and a 52 week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.50). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

