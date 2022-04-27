Radio Caca Trading Down 33.5% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.37 or 0.07312986 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00049181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.