Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives $22.20 Average PT from Analysts

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

RAIN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.