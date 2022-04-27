Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.39. 1,103,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,912. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,855,000 after buying an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $12,313,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

