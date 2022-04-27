Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RNGR stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $171.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

