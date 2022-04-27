Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,415 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $97,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 245,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $229,306,000 after buying an additional 343,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $5.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.91. 82,867,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,217,977. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

