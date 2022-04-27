Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.46% of AES worth $75,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,353,000 after buying an additional 298,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,733,000 after purchasing an additional 294,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AES by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AES by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,954 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in AES by 18.6% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. 6,770,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.