Raymond James & Associates Buys 20,969 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $95,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 740,539 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,270,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,737,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $72.08. 472,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,793. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

