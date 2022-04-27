Raymond James & Associates Buys 81,812 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $90,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $73.03. 2,215,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,103. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

