Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.28% of Automatic Data Processing worth $289,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

ADP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.00. 2,292,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,245. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.76 and a 200 day moving average of $222.57. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

