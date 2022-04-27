Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $229,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,338.7% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,616,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $9.76 on Wednesday, reaching $253.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $251.76 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

