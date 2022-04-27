Raymond James & Associates Has $328.52 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.56% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $328,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.48. The stock had a trading volume of 589,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

