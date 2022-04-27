Raymond James & Associates Has $67.65 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Anthem worth $67,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Anthem by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $508.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price target on Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.64.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

