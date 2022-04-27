Raymond James & Associates Has $672.53 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,376 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $672,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $7.34 on Wednesday, hitting $251.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,640. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.69 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

