Raymond James & Associates Has $84.46 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of American International Group worth $84,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,989,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

