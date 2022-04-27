Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,984 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $65,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.32. The company had a trading volume of 694,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,969. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.92 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average of $175.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

