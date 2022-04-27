Raymond James & Associates Purchases 173,587 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,270,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $192,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. 10,801,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,835,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.10 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

