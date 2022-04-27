Raymond James & Associates Purchases 5,151 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $69,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.27. The stock had a trading volume of 892,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,928. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

