Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 219.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $92,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.74. 4,145,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,352. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

