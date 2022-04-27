Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $388,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,173,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $241.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

