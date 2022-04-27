Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Boosted by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 39,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 70,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

