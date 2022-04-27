Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $112.00 at Argus

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

NYSE:RTX opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

