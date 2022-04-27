Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.
RTX opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.36.
About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
