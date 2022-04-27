Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

RTX opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.36.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.